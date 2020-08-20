OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 48,856 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 491.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. 445,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,882,256. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

