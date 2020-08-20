OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,146 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 769,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,997. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

