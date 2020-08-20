OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,321 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,616,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 5,136,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.