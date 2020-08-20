OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 247.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

MTB traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.67. 788,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,300. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.