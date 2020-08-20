OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.95 and a 200-day moving average of $296.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

