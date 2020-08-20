OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 2,360,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,312 shares of company stock worth $9,128,205. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

