OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 29,091 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

