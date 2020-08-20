OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 303 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.47. 1,207,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

