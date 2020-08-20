OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

QRVO stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 833,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,676. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,738. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

