OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.71. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $324.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

