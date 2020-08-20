OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

TRV stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 886,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.