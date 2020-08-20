OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.24. 736,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

