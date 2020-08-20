OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 490,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.57. 746,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

