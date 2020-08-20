OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 646.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,091,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 3,638,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.