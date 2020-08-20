OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 680,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,058. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.