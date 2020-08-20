OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

