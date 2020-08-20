OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 831,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

