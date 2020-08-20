OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 12,079 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 246.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.