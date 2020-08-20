OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 663.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 264,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,351,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.55. 182,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $237.19. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

