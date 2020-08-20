OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 177.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,726. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

