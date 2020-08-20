OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,727. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

