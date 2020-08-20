OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 737,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,837. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

