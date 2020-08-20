OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,078 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $197.80. 1,648,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,551. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $202.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

