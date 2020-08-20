OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,635 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,228,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,159,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.70. 2,417,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,294. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

