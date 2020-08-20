OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 258 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 5,583,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,363. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

