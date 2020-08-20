OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.63 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $1,706,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 93.3% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,894,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

