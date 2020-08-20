OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,428. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

