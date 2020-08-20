Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Oracle by 902.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 101,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 91,372 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 315.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 199,621 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

ORCL stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

