Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Orbit International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.12. Orbit International has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

