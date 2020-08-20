Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.
Orbit International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.12. Orbit International has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.
Orbit International Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.