Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Trading 46.3% Higher This Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $567,182.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00135978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.01752731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00194454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00146547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Mercatox, CoinBene, HitBTC, C-CEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.