OST (OST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $606,820.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, OST has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $606,820.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

