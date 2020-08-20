Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 20.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Five Below worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

FIVE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 959,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,119. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

