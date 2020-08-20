Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cna Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cna Financial by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 196,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 161,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $5,240,799.45. Insiders have purchased a total of 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 158,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,656. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.