Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up approximately 3.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Nordstrom worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 8,823,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,734. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

