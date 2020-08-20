Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,728 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the period. Dicks Sporting Goods comprises 2.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

