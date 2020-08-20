Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,371 Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA comprises about 5.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kura Sushi USA worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

