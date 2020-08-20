Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 87,927 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,927 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 6.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

