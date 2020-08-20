Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. The stock had a trading volume of 730,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

