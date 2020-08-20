Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.68. 406,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,742. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

