Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 325 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 367,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,518. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

