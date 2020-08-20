Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 6,797,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,845. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.