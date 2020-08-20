Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 230 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

WPM stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

