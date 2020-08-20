Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.84. 1,663,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,191. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

