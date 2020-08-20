Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 595,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,447. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

