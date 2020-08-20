Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $336,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,734. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

