Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 28,512 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 2.99% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

RLMD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $54.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

