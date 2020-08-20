Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 6,835 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 538,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Blackstone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,730,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 2,567,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

