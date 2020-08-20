Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,397 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of JHML remained flat at $$41.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

