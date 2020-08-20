Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 371 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 432,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

