Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 479 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.51 on Thursday, reaching $320.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $320.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

